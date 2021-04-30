CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Morning radio in Minnesota just won’t be the same. Friday marks Dave Lee’s final show at WCCO Radio.

After 32 years, Lee is heading into retirement. Gov. Tim Walz, who was a guest on Lee’s final show, declared that Friday was Dave Lee Day in Minnesota in honor of the broadcaster’s “incredible” career.

While many Minnesotans know Lee’s voice from his beloved morning show, Lee also did sports play-by-play and was a tireless fundraiser for the community. He also regularly appeared on WCCO-TV.

Speaking of sports, Lee will continue to cover the Minnesota state high school boys and girls basketball tournaments.

