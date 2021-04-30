MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Morning radio in Minnesota just won’t be the same. Friday marks Dave Lee’s final show at WCCO Radio.

After 32 years, Lee is heading into retirement. Gov. Tim Walz, who was a guest on Lee’s final show, declared that Friday was Dave Lee Day in Minnesota in honor of the broadcaster’s “incredible” career.

While many Minnesotans know Lee’s voice from his beloved morning show, Lee also did sports play-by-play and was a tireless fundraiser for the community. He also regularly appeared on WCCO-TV.

Speaking of sports, Lee will continue to cover the Minnesota state high school boys and girls basketball tournaments.

Below are some tweets highlighting the impact of Lee’s impressive radio career:

Calling in for one last interview with Dave Lee on @WCCOradio this morning. Proud to declare today Dave Lee Day in Minnesota in honor of an incredible 32-year career. Minnesota will miss you! pic.twitter.com/WRyGthiEzM — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 30, 2021

It’s his final show and an end of an era: Dave Lee is retiring from @wccoradio. Dave and I have had many good times on and off the air – what he’s done for charities including @UMNChildrens is remarkable. Congrats @TMNwithDaveLee and we love you!! pic.twitter.com/8cmD1iXKUf — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) April 30, 2021

After 32 years @RadioDaveLee calls it a career. Congrats on your retirement Dave. It’s been a pleasure to work with you as part of @TMNwithDaveLee on @wccoradio pic.twitter.com/aL9rcGgvcf — Craig D. Schroepfer (@CDSWCCO) April 30, 2021

There is something about waking up to Dave Lee’s voice. He always made me feel calm and informed. The perfect blend of news, sports, and humor. Such a pro. Thanks Dave! Congrats on 32 years at @wccoradio @TMNwithDaveLee See you at Target Field! pic.twitter.com/VIzvSKKTuG — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) April 30, 2021