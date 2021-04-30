MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up about two major weekend road closures.
In Brooklyn Center, westbound Interstate 94/Interstate 694 will be closed between Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
That closure includes the ramps from Highway 252 and Shingle Creek Parkway to the freeway.
The detour for westbound I-94/I-694 will send drivers on southbound Highway 100 to westbound Interstate 394, then to northbound Highway 169.
Those looking to get onto northbound I-94 should take 252 north to westbound Highway 610, then get onto southbound 169.
The other big closure is Highway 52 in St. Paul, West St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights.
The northbound lanes of the highway between Interstate 494 and I-94 will close from Friday at 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday. At 7 p.m. Friday, the northbound side will be reduced to a single lane between Wentworth Avenue and Plato Boulevard.
The detour takes drivers on eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 61, then to I-94.
