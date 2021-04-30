MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The United States Curling Association announced Friday its official move from Stevens Point, Wisconsin to Eagan.
The association is moving into the Viking Lakes campus in the Innovation Center and will be adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings headquarters and training facility, the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.
USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush said the move to Minnesota affords new opportunities.
“The move to the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area opens the door for exciting new opportunities and increased exposure as interest continues to grow in the sport of curling,” said Plush.