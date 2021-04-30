CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re still looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine, you can walk right up to the State Fairgrounds.

The site is part of a vaccination effort by Minnesota’s Health Department. Through May 4, anyone age 16 or older can walk in or make an appointment for a free shot.

To schedule a time or for more information, click here.