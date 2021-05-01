MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A person drowned in Lake Ida on Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials say they received a 911 call about a person out on the water shortly before 5 p.m. The person was about 30 to 40 feet from shore in water roughly four to eight feet deep. They were not wearing a life vest.
The victim was brought to shore by neighbors, who started CPR. When emergency responders arrived, they continued to administer CPR, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Even When Residents Call For Their Help, Minneapolis Police Won't Go Near 38th & Chicago
- Pandemic-Driven 'Wishcycling' Is Causing Big Problems At Recycling Centers
- Jack Blaschke Charged In Plymouth Hit-And-Run That Left Man, Dog Dead
- Police: Boy, 11, In Critical Condition After Shooting In North Minneapolis