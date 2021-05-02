MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people were injured in three separate shootings in St. Paul overnight, according to police.

The first occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of Central Avenue.

Two men in their mid-20s told police three other men approached them and started shooting. The two men, who police said had valid permits to carry, fired back.

No one was injured, but a bullet hit an elementary school and several vehicles were hit.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers heard gunfire in the area of Rice Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

They found multiple gunshot victims at a Holiday gas station on the 600 block of Rice Street.

Two victims were taken to Regions Hospital by ambulance and a third was transported there in a private vehicle.

All three are expected to survive, police said.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Selby Avenue, someone started shooting at a house party of about 100 people.

Four people with gunshots wounds — a 33-year-old woman, a 38-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and another victim — showed up at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There have been no arrests in any of the three shootings, according to police.