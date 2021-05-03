MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 1-year-old girl is dead and a 28-year-old man is in custody following a hit-and-run incident in Cass County Sunday.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report made shortly before 5 p.m. that a child had been struck by a vehicle on Breezy Point Circle in Shingobee Township, which is in rural Walker, Minnesota. When deputies arrived, they learned the female victim was struck by a vehicle in a driveway at the residence.
The suspected driver and vehicle were not at the scene when deputies arrived.
Deputies began immediate life-saving efforts on the victim, but they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.
While deputies were still on the scene, the suspected motorist returned and was taken into custody. The suspect, a 28-year-old Walker man, is in the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.
The investigation continues and an autopsy has been scheduled.
