MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews knocked down a house fire Monday morning in Brooklyn Park.
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department says that firefighters responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a home on the 8400 block of Yates Avenue North. Crews found flames coming from the home’s garage, where they learned a vehicle was being worked on.
Crews were able to safely evacuate the home and knock down the flames. The home sustained heavy damage to the garage and the living area above it.
Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Officials also say that help is being sought for those displaced by the fire.
