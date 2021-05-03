MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old man died Saturday following a motorcycle crash in northern Minnesota.
The Hibbing Police Department says the crash happened around 3 p.m. along Brooklynn Drive, in front of the Napa Auto Parts store.
Two people were riding the motorcycle when it lost control on gravel. Investigators say a road rage incident preceded the crash, although no other cars were involved in the wreck.
Killed in the crash was Garry Brill. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
A 26-year-old woman was also hurt and hospitalized with minor injuries.
