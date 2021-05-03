Tonight At 10:Love working from home? How to talk to your boss about your ideal post-pandemic plan.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bear Sightings, North Oaks, Vadnais Heights

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Ramsey County are alerting the public following bear sightings just north of the metro area.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, there were bear sightings in Vadnais Heights and North Oaks on Monday.

“In Minnesota, we’re used to seeing bears, but it’s best to stay away from them,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Residents are advised to stay alert and call 911 if a bear is sighted.

The advisory from the sheriff’s office comes after several bear sightings were reported in Woodbury last week.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, bears are attracted to food like birdseed, dog food, grease on grills, garbage, fish entrails and fruit. So, residents should take the initiative to secure or remove these types of attractants.