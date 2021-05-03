Tonight At 10:Love working from home? How to talk to your boss about your ideal post-pandemic plan.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After hitting eight home runs and leading all qualified hitters in batting average in April, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton has been named MLB’s American League Player of the Month.

Buxton batted .426 in April with eight doubles and 14 RBIs along with the aforementioned homers. He had a league-leading .897 slugging percentage and a 1.363 on-base plus slugging. That OPS was good enough to set a Twins record, breaking the previous mark of 1.338 set by Joe Mauer in May 2009.

He scored 15 runs overall and tied for second in the league in homers and extra-base hits.

Buxton’s best game came last Wednesday against the Cleveland Indians. He hit 5-for-5, including a home run on the second pitch of the game, and was just a triple shy of hitting the cycle.

The Twins sit at fourth in the AL Central with a record of 10-16.