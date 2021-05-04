CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second consecutive month, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month.

In April, Edwards averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals a game. He was the only rookie to average more than 20 points a game. The Wolves ended the month with a four-game winning streak.

Edwards surpassed the 1,000-point mark last month, becoming the fifth-youngest player ever to reach that milestone, behind LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

The 19-year-old guard is in the conversation to win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

The Wolves currently have the second-worst record in the Western Conference.