MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says he will announce a reopening plan for the state on Thursday.
“Thursday’s announcement will go a long way to moving things forward,” Walz said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “I think Minnesotans can start assuming they will have a very normal looking summer.”
The announcement comes as the Minnesota Department of Health reports nearly 2 million Minnesotans have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. Fifty-nine percent of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose.
The last rollback of COVID restrictions in Minnesota came about halfway through March, when restaurants and bars were allowed to operate at 75% capacity, and gym capacities increased to 50%. Capacity limits at religious services and salons were completely lifted. Entertainment venues were also allowed to up indoor and outdoor occupancy levels from 25% to 50%, with a maximum of 250 people.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Juror Brandon Mitchell’s Participation In D.C. March Could Help Appeal, Legal Experts Say
- Even When Residents Call For Their Help, Minneapolis Police Won’t Go Near 38th & Chicago
- 5 Arrested, Guns Recovered After Driver Leads Police On Multi-City Chase
- Police Fatally Shoot Gunman Who Killed 2 At Wisconsin Casino