MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fair officials announced Tuesday a “Kickoff to Summer” walk-around event at the fairgrounds over Memorial Day weekend. Meanwhile, they say they’re still working on what the Great Minnesota Get-Together will look like in August.
The event will span five days, allowing 10,000 people at a time to enter the fairgrounds each day to enjoy food, shopping, live entertainment, and family fun, such as the Giant Slide.
“Last year’s Food Parades were a big hit, but they were also very limited,” said State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer, in a statement. “This year, we’re very happy to bring people back in a walk-around environment to enjoy a slice of the fair.”
The walk-around event will run from May 27 to May 31. Each day will offer five-hour time slots where those with tickets can enter the fairgrounds. Masks must be worn at all times, except for when eating. When eating and drinking, attendees must be seated, fair officials say.
Food vendors participating in the event include Fresh French Fries, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet Concessions, and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar. A full list of vendors can be found here.
Tickets will cost $12.50 each, and they are valid for a specific time slot. The tickets will be sold through a lottery process, which opens Tuesday. Those selected in the lottery will be limited to purchasing six tickets for the event. Children under 4 are free with a child ticket. Ticket information can be found here.
As for the what fair officials are planning for later this summer, Hammer says that they’re “staying very flexible” and “looking forward to the 2021 Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together in August.”
