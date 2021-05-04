CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

It’s amazing how fast a person can gain weight if they really try. Mark Wahlberg recently posted a series of photos on Instagram after he gained 20 pounds for a movie role.

Furthermore, he said he plans to gain another 20 pounds.

Last month, he told Jimmy Kimmel he was going to eat a 20-piece chicken nugget, a 20-piece hot wings from Kentucky Fried Chicken with a six-pack of beer.

He said he wanted to go to bakeries, to Denny’s and eat pancakes.