By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Kidnapping, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say a missing 2-year-old they believe was possibly abducted by her older sister has been found safe.

Police say the 2-year-old, Nasteha Mohamed, had last been seen at about 3 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Marshall Street Northeast.

She was believed to be with her 27-year-old sister Amina Mohamed, who police said might have been trying to take the child out of the state.

At about 10:30 a.m., a spokesperson with Minneapolis Police said that the girl was found safe, somewhere near Syracuse, N.Y.

Minneapolis Police are going to update on the case at an 11 a.m. press conference.