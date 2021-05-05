MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amazon is planning on opening a delivery station in St. Cloud later this year, a move which could add hundreds of jobs for the city.
“We’ve got a big employer coming to St. Cloud that’s going to be hundreds of jobs – and that’s Amazon,” Mayor Dave Kleis announced in the state of the city address on Tuesday.
He added that Amazon has already completed their permits for a site on Heatherwood Road by Interstate 94.
In addition to the delivery station, there will also be an Amazon Hub Locker+, a place to store and pick up orders instead of having them delivered to your home.
As of the fourth quarter of 2020, Amazon employs over 6,500 Minnesotans in full or part-time positions and indirectly employs another 3,900. The company says that over 22,500 small businesses and authors in Minnesota use Amazon to sell their products.
In 2020, Amazon increased hiring by 55% in the state, adding roughly 2,000 jobs during a time when many were unemployed due to the pandemic.