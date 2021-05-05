MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a 29-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting death of Tyreese Harris outside a St. Paul bar last month.
Marlon Vincent Walker, 29, was arrested Wednesday outside a Richfield hotel. Police say he’s now charged with second-degree murder.
Harris, 45, was shot on the night of April 25 outside of The Foundry Pub on the 1200 block of Jackson Street in the city’s North End neighborhood. He died from his injuries the next day at Regions Hospital.
St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell thanked his officers and outside agencies for helping to find the suspect.
“One of the ways we can stop people from pulling the trigger in our city is by putting those who do in jail — for their victims, for those who’ve lost loved ones, and for those who live in neighborhoods where the sound of gunshots have echoed up and down the streets,” Axtell said.
Walker is being held on a $1.5 million bond.