MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cinco de Mayo has become a celebration of chips and Corona — Americans have turned it into a celebration of excess.
The history of May 5 dates to 1862, when Mexico’s Army beat the French at the Battle of Puebla.
Today, you can celebrate by visiting one of the terrific Latino-owned restaurants in the Twin Cities.
Saint Paul
Homi Restaurant
Fresh tamales and birria tacos.
El Burrito Mercado
Incredible grocery, bakery and terrific homestyle family recipes in the restaurant.
Boca Chica
Iconic St. Paul family-owned Mexican.
Nico’s Taco Bar
Incredible homemade tacos, pozole, and cocktails (also a Minneapolis location).
Minneapolis
Tacqueria la Hacienda
Best tacos al pastor in town.
Pollo Movil Mexican Grill
In Plaza Mexico on Lake Street, features charcoal-grilled chicken.
Sonora Grill
Best marqgaritas in town plus red shrimp tempura tacos.
El Taco Riendo
Enormous variety of tacos and tortas.
Hamburguesas El Gordo
Enormous Mexican street burgers.
Manny’s Tortas
Freshly made and grilled Mexican sandwiches in Midtown Global Market.
Nixta
Corn-focused tortillas featuring Saturday morning and afternoon tacos and takeout family meals.
Orale
Modern Mexican street food including Carne Asada Fries.
Prieto Taqueria
Homemade tacos including chipotle brisket and carnitas plus the same toppings on a sofrito sauced pizza.
Peppers & Fries
The Frias family owns this spectacular Longellow sports bar.
Suburban
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
8 largely East Metro locations, owned by Maria and Jesus Leon.
Taco Libre (West St. Paul, Oakdale, Edina)
Street Tacos and the 18” machete tortilla.
El Rodeo Mexican (Maple Grove)
Tacos de Carne Asada plus excellent carnitas plate.
Pineda Tacos (Plymouth, Minneapolis, West St. Paul)
Mexican street food with authentic tacos.
La Tapatia (Roseville)
Excellent Tortas.
Andale Taqueria (Richfield)
Lengua and barbacoa tacos are specialties of this great restaurant adjacent to a nice Mexican grocery store.