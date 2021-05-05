MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 32-year-old man was found dead Tuesday at a fraternity house near the University of Minnesota’s east bank campus.
Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to the Alpha Chapter of Theta Tau house, located on the 500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.
The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office at a later date.
Theta Tau is a co-ed engineering fraternity, which was founded at the U of M in 1904. Fraternity officials declined to comment on the situation Wednesday.