By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 32-year-old man was found dead Tuesday at a fraternity house near the University of Minnesota’s east bank campus.

Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to the Alpha Chapter of Theta Tau house, located on the 500 block of 10th Avenue Southeast in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood.

The man’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office at a later date.

Theta Tau is a co-ed engineering fraternity, which was founded at the U of M in 1904. Fraternity officials declined to comment on the situation Wednesday.