MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More twists in the Aaron Rodgers saga as reports say the apparently disgruntled quarterback has disparaged the Green Bay Packers’ general manager in text messages.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Rodgers has referred to Brian Gutekunst as Jerry Krause in group chats with teammates.

According to sources, Aaron Rodgers has mocked GM Brian Gutekunst in group chats with his teammates by referring to him as Jerry Krause. Krause, the GM of the Bulls during their run of six NBA championships, was loathed by Michael Jordan for some personnel moves. pic.twitter.com/eUFxTStH4p — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 5, 2021

Krause was one of the villains of last year’s Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance”. Jordan was disdainful of Krause and he’s largely remembered for breaking up that Bulls dynasty.

Also Wednesday, the NFL Network reported Rodgers was telling prospective free agents “I’m probably not gonna be here.”

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: On @BobMcGinn’s “Krause” report and Aaron Rodgers’ warning #Packers prospective free agents for quite some time he wasn’t expecting to be back in Green Bay in 2021. pic.twitter.com/pXdYHffCiY — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 5, 2021

Rodgers’ apparent beef with the Packers stems from the 2020 draft, when the team traded up four spots in the first round to draft Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

Some said the Love pick signaled the start of a countdown on Rodgers’ time in Green Bay. He responded by throwing for almost 4,300 yards and 48 touchdowns on the way to a third MVP award.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers “told some within the organization” that he doesn’t want to return to the team for the upcoming season.