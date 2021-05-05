MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The St. Paul City Council voted Wednesday to approve a request to Minnesota’s Peace Officers Standards and Training Board to review livestreams produced by the Ramsey County sheriff.
Since October 2020, Sheriff Bob Fletcher has been streaming patrols through the county on Facebook and YouTube under the title “Live On Patrol”. The sheriff’s YouTube page says his “goal is to help inform and educate the public regarding the job of law enforcement in hopes of building community trust and relationships through transparency.”
The city council voted 5-2 to ask the POST Board to evaluate the stream “to determine if it violates Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Policy and the MN police code of conduct.”
Councilmembers Jane Prince and Dai Thao voted against the request.