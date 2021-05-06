MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know the pandemic hit mothers hard, from jobs losses to balancing work and home.
One group is even calling for a "Marshall Plan for Moms" that would include a monthly stimulus of $2,400.
So, as we approach Mother’s Day , we ask: How much is a mother’s work worth? Good Question. Heather Brown found a lot answers, but none of them is easy.
Some have tried to quantify unpaid work. Salary.com puts it at $184,820 a year. They survey mothers about their hours. And then pay the going wages for jobs like teacher, nutrition director, cook and laundry manager.
Insure has a similar methodology — they came up with $116,022 a year.
Economist Fahima Aziz points to a fed study using government data. Multiply 26.7 — the Bureau of Labor Statistic estimate on women’s weekly unpaid work — by $7.25, the federal minimum wage. Multiply that by 52, the weeks in a year. You get $10,065.
Other economists measure it with opportunity costs, like what women would earn in the labor force instead.MORE NEWS: How Do Communities Decide Where To Plant Trees?
Many families do these calculations to determine if it makes sense for one parent to stay at home.