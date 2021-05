MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know the pandemic hit mothers hard, from jobs losses to balancing work and home.

One group is even calling for a “Marshall Plan for Moms” that would include a monthly stimulus of $2,400.

So, as we approach Mother’s Day , we ask: How much is a mother’s work worth? Good Question. Heather Brown found a lot answers, but none of them is easy.

Some have tried to quantify unpaid work. Salary.com puts it at $184,820 a year. They survey mothers about their hours. And then pay the going wages for jobs like teacher, nutrition director, cook and laundry manager.

Insure has a similar methodology — they came up with $116,022 a year.

Economist Fahima Aziz points to a fed study using government data. Multiply 26.7 — the Bureau of Labor Statistic estimate on women’s weekly unpaid work — by $7.25, the federal minimum wage. Multiply that by 52, the weeks in a year. You get $10,065.

Other economists measure it with opportunity costs, like what women would earn in the labor force instead.

Many families do these calculations to determine if it makes sense for one parent to stay at home.