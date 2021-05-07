MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2021 Basilica Block Party will go on in 2021 after being canceled the year before due to COVID-19, according to organizers.
The two-day event, which usually happens in early July, will now be postponed until Sept. 10-11.
The Basilica Block Party debuted in 1995, with proceeds going to the on-going restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary, located near downtown Minneapolis.
Click here for more information.
More On WCCO.com:
- 5 St. Cloud Bank Employees Unharmed After Hourslong Hostage Ordeal; Ray Reco McNeary In Custody
- COVID Restrictions: Walz To End Capacity Restrictions By May 28, Mask Mandate By July 1
- Grocery Prices Up Steeply From Same Time Last Year
- Clean Car Debate At Minnesota Capitol May Lead To Summer Closures Of State Parks, Trails