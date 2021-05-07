GEORGE FLOYD:4 Former Mpls. Officers Indicted On US Civil Rights Charges In Floyd’s Death - Read The Latest
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2021 Basilica Block Party will go on in 2021 after being canceled the year before due to COVID-19, according to organizers.

The two-day event, which usually happens in early July, will now be postponed until Sept. 10-11.

The Basilica Block Party debuted in 1995, with proceeds going to the on-going restoration of the Basilica of St. Mary, located near downtown Minneapolis.

