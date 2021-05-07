GEORGE FLOYD:4 Former Mpls. Officers Indicted On US Civil Rights Charges In Floyd’s Death - Read The Latest
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two major road closures return this weekend, just in opposite directions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is giving drivers a heads up.

In Brooklyn Center, eastbound Interstate 94/Interstate 694 will be closed between Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The other big closure is Highway 52 in St. Paul, West St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights.

The Southbound lanes of Highway 52 close Friday evening from I-494 in Inver Grove Heights to just south of I-94 in West St. Paul, and will remain closed over the weekend.

