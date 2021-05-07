GEORGE FLOYD:4 Former Mpls. Officers Indicted On US Civil Rights Charges In Floyd’s Death - Read The Latest
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Gun Violence, Minneapolis News, North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the man succumbed to his injuries Friday morning at North Memorial Medical Center.

Investigators say the victim was shot just before 6 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of West Broadway, in the city’s Jordan neighborhood.

The police department’s homicide unit immediately began investigating due to the nature of the man’s injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.