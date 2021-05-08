MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old male was arrested Saturday for shooting and killing his 25-year-old sister inside their Chanhassen home.
Carver County Sheriff, Jason Kamerud, reported that on Saturday at about 2:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a general fire alarm on the 3700 block of Landings Dr. in Chanhassen.
Shortly after, the deputies were informed of a shooting at the same address. The suspect was believed to be inside the residence and was alleged to have shot his older sister, both of who were reported to live at the address.
Once the deputies arrived back at the home they received reports that the suspect had fled the scene and was on foot, nearby.
The suspect then contacted an uninvolved pedestrian, admitted he had shot his sister, and asked the pedestrian to summon police.
The suspect, a 20-year-old male, was arrested without incident around 3:16 p.m.
Deputies found the victim, a 25-year-old female, inside the residence, deceased from gunshot wounds.
This matter remains under active investigation by the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, MN BCA, and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.