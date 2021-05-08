CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester Police are investigating after a reported fight ended with a car crashing into a house Thursday evening.

According to CBS affiliate KIMT-TV, the incident happened after a 47-year-old man got into a car and tried to drive away after getting in an argument on the 600 block of 14 1/2 Avenue Southeast.

The man ended up losing control of the car, police said, and crashing into a nearby house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No one else was injured in the incident.

Initial estimates of the house indicated damage to the block foundation and interior finishes totaling about $20,000.

(credit: Rochester Fire Department)