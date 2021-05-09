MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting at a party in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.
The Minneapolis Police Department said the party on the 2100 block of West Broadway Avenue was “exceptionally chaotic” when officers arrived just before 3:30 a.m.
They found a man with a gunshot wound inside. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition.
Another man showed up at North Memorial minutes later with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
A woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park “within an hour of the shooting,” according to police.
The shooter or shooters left the scene before police arrived.
Police executed a search warrant and found weapons.