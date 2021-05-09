MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person is died after a violent weekend in Minneapolis, with a total of seven people shot in an eight-hour span.
At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Minneapolis and Park Police officers responded to a double shooting at Webber Park in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. The victims were two men, one of whom is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. The other victim is in fair condition.
About three hours later, police say a woman was killed in a parking ramp at 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue. A man, who had also been shot, was found about a block away. Investigators say the gunman took off before officers arrived, but they don’t believe the public is in danger.
And at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, gunshots rang out at a house party on West Broadway near Penn Avenue. Police say the scene was “exceptionally chaotic.” The three gunshot victims are expected to survive. Investigators are looking for the person or people responsible.