MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 60% of eligible Minnesotans have received at least one COVID vaccine dose. The state crosses the milestone as the health department reports 810 new cases and seven additional deaths.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total case count to 587,762. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,231 Minnesotans have died of the virus.

Nearly 4.6 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state; 2,140,793 Minnesotans have completed the series. That’s more than 48% of the eligible population.

There have been 30,937 hospitalizations since March 2020, and 6,295 of those cases have required intensive care. Health officials say 568,295 patients no longer require isolation.

In the past 24 hours, the state processed 29,642 tests.

In an effort to ramp up vaccinations, Walz announced on Friday that the state’s community vaccination sites are accepting walk-in appointments, effective immediately. He encouraged families – especially those with eligible teenagers – to get vaccinated together.

Walk-ins for those 16 years and older are accepted at the Mall of America, Roy Wilkins Auditorium, and sites in Lino Lakes and Oakdale. Walk-ins for those 18 and older are accepted in Mankato, Duluth, Rochester, and St. Cloud.

Minnesotans can also continue to schedule vaccination appointments by visiting vaccineconnector.mn.gov.

Walz has also announced that the state will end remaining restrictions on outdoor limits and indoor activities by May 28. It’s part of his three-step timeline to end all COVID-19 restrictions, which also includes lifting the mask mandate by July 1 or sooner.

The first step went into effect Friday at noon, with more loosening of restrictions taking place primarily in outdoor settings.