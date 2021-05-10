MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maple Grove police have identified the mother and two young children killed in a car crash Saturday morning.
Police were called just before 7 a.m. to Dunkirk and Lawndale lanes, where they found a Ford Focus split into two pieces.
The driver, 25-year-old Kiara Jones of Minneapolis, was killed. Her 2-year-old son Joshua Kendrick and her 3-year-old daughter Lily Kendrick later died from their injuries at an area hospital. The fourth passenger, 23-year-old Colin Stanifer-Brown, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Dunkirk Lane at about 80 mph per hour in a 45 mph zone. Jones lost control, crossed the median and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved.
It is not clear whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, or if the passengers were wearing their seat belts and child restraints.
The Minnesota State Patrol’s crash reconstruction specialists are assisting in the investigation.
