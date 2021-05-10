MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota is ready to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 after the Food and Drug Administration earlier Monday granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer shot for that age range.
The FDA’s authorization is another step towards getting younger Americans vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue final federal guidance later this week.
“We have been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to begin vaccinating teens 12 and older,” Walz said in a statement. “Start making your plan, Minnesota — let’s get our kids their shot as soon as possible so they are fully vaccinated and protected in time for a fun, safe summer.”
Walz said that once the CDC issues its guidance, the state’s 12- to 15-year-olds should be able to get their shots at locations where the Pfizer vaccines are available. A parent or guardian will be required to give consent for anyone younger than 18.
“The Pfizer vaccine has gone through rigorous clinical trials on children in this age group and has proven to be a highly safe and effective preventative measure against the deadly coronavirus,” Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said in a statement.
According to the latest numbers from the health department, 49% of eligible Minnesotans, which currently includes those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.
