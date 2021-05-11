MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating thefts of COVID vaccines, while a man who posted video of himself stealing vaccine vials on social media was arrested for something else.
St. Paul police were called to the CVS pharmacy on Fairview Avenue last Wednesday. According to police, a man came in to have a COVID-19 vaccine shot, but took one vial and left. The investigation into that continues.
Thomas Humphrey posted a video on Instagram showing what appears to be him taking a vial from a CVS pharmacy.
“Taking my vaccine here, guys, we’re gonna go test this. We’re going to bring it to the lab,” Humphrey said in the video, which has since been taken down from the social media site.
Humphrey posted a similar video of himself taking a vial from what appears to be a vaccine clinic in Oakdale the day before. Oakdale police say the 32-year-old man took a vial and left when he knew officers were called. Before leaving he allegedly made statements that he was opposed to the vaccine in general. This incident is also being investigated.
Police in Blaine arrested him on Thursday for not having license plates on his vehicle. Humphrey was held at the Anoka County Jail and released the same day.
More On WCCO.com:
- Maple Grove Police Identify Mother, 2 Young Kids Killed In Crash
- 7 People Shot, 1 Fatally, In 8-Hour Span In Minneapolis
- Unnecessary Roughness? Former Gophers Claim Tough Practices Ended Football Careers
- https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2021/05/10/climate-normals-just-got-their-once-per-decade-update-with-these-impacts-in-minnesota/