UPDATE: The St. Paul Police Department said 73-year-old You Houa Thao was found dead around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area near the 1500 block of Jackson Street. His cause of death has not yet been determined.
Original story, published May 8, is below.
—
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking the community to help locate a missing 73-year-old man, You Houa Thao.
Thao is recovering from a stroke and is said to have walked away from his house on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Thao also has diabetes and typically only goes for short walks, so his family is worried.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy sweatpants and black slippers. He’s five feet tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown eyes. He also uses a cane.
If you have any information on where Thao may be located or if you see him in public the St. Paul PD is asking you to call 911.