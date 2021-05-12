MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Center man is charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing a woman in a Minneapolis parking garage by shooting her in the back of the head.

Otis Givens, 45, is in custody, and a judge set his bail at $1 million, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County.

A criminal complaint states police responded to a reported shooting at Ninth Street South and LaSalle Avenue Saturday, finding one man shot in the leg and a dead woman on the first floor of a nearby parking ramp.

Officials later identified the woman as 24-year-old Ariana Bradley.

The complaint states Bradley was part of an argument involving several people, including Givens, in the alley near the parking garage. During that argument, a woman allegedly “mistakenly” shot a man in the leg. Surveillance footage shows a man, later identified as Givens, taking the handgun from that woman, according to the complaint.

Bradley and a male companion left the alley after the shooting and entered the parking garage. Surveillance video allegedly shows Givens following them and shooting Bradley in the back of the head before “calmly exiting” and going back to the alley.

Using credit card receipts and a COVID tracking form from a nearby bar, investigators identified Givens as a suspect. He was also identified by witnesses because of his “brightly colored salmon pants,” which he was seen wearing on surveillance footage, and street name, “Popeye,” according to the complaint.

Police arrested him at the site of the shooting Monday. He was wearing salmon pants and had a Popeye tattoo on his chest.

The Minneapolis Police Department said earlier in the week a 30-year-old was also arrested in connection with the incident.