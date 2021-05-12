MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sources tell WCCO that the Minnesota trial of the three other officers accused in the George Floyd case will be postponed from this August until 2022.

The trial of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao is being delayed so that a federal trial on civil rights charges can take place first.

WCCO spoke about the situation with Joe Tamburino, a criminal defense attorney not affiliated with this case.

“It’s incredibly confusing, and it has to make you wonder was there some type of agreement or cooperation between the state and the federal government?” Tamburino said.

The federal charges carry stiffer sentences, with life sentences possible.

The federal case is not the only one where Derek Chauvin could face more serious prison time. Peter Cahill, the judge in the state case, ruled that aggravating factors existed during Floyd’s murder. In his ruling, Judge Cahill cited a number of factors, including that Chauvin abused his position of authority, children were present, and the act was done with particular cruelty.

This will allow Cahill to impose up to a 40-year sentence, as opposed to a likely 12.5 year sentence.

The postponement of the state trial for the three officers could be announced as soon as Thursday, when they all have a hearing in state court. Chauvin’s sentencing is scheduled for June 25.

The U.S. attorney, Minnesota’s attorney general and attorneys for the former officers could not be reached for comment.