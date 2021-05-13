ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron, Brayden Schenn, and Jordan Kyrou each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues scored seven straight goals to erase a first-period deficit and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3 on Thursday night.
Zach Sanford also scored Jordan Binnington made 16 saves. The Blues are locked into fourth place in the West Division.READ MORE: Jokic Scores 31 Points; Nuggets Beat Timberwolves 114-103
Nico Sturm, Marcus Foligno, and Ryan Suter scored and Kappo Kahkonen stopped 20 shots for Minnesota, locked into third place in the West.
Kahkonen had won four in a row. He finished the season with a Wild rookie-record 16 victories.
Schenn scored his second goal of the game and 16th of the season with 5:57 remaining in the second period to put St. Louis ahead 4-3. It marked the fourth time this season the Blues scored four goals in a period.
Perron scored his first goal of the game, tying it at 3 with 8:27 to go in the second period. He followed it up with a power play goal 5:50 into the third period to give him 19 goals and 58 points in 56 games. He became the first Blues player to average a point per game in the regular season since Pavol Demitra in 2002-03.
Kyrou scored his 13th and 14th goals later in the third period to effectively put the game out of reach.READ MORE: Former Lynx Star Seimone Augustus Retiring
RESTING UP
Blues LW Jaden Schwartz was scratched for rest and D Colton Parayko sat and is day-to-day with general wear and tear. … The Wild scratched Ds Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon, LWs Kirill Kaprisov and Kevin Fiala, and RW Mats Zucarello.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Vegas or Colorado on Sunday to start playoffs.
Blues: At Vegas or Colorado on Monday night to start playoffs.MORE NEWS: With 4-2 Loss To White Sox, Twins Have Dropped 4 Straight Games
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)