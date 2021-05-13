After a very long year dealing with the pandemic, people are ready to start their summer early.
A new OnePoll survey shows 59% of people say their summer will be well underway before the official June 20 start.
Three activities marked the start of summer for survey-takers: Buying ice cream from an ice cream truck, hosting or going to a barbecue and floating on a river.
