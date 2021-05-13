Jen Richards On CBS' 'Clarice': 'It Fills Me With Joy That Kids Can Watch A Trans Character Played By A Trans Actor'On tonight's new episode of "Clarice" on CBS, Jen Richards joins as a guest star and her character Julia Richards confronts Clarice about the complicated legacy of Buffalo Bill.

'MOM' Series Finale Comes To CBS: 'My Kinda People And The Big To-Do'The series finale of 'MOM' comes to CBS and Paramount+ on Thursday, May 13th.

WATCH: Cast Of 'Siesta Key' Previews Season 4 On MTV"I think this is a hard season for all of us and you guys will see us hit that rock bottom and work our way through it."

Molly Bernard On Paramount+'s 'Younger': 'I Auditioned For A Six Line Guest Star And It Became A 7 Year Family'The star of "Younger" discusses the show's final season of Paramount+ and her friendship with Hilary Duff.

Marcel Spears And Sheaun McKinney Say Working With Cedric The Entertainer Is 'Insane, Surreal'The Neighborhood is back with a new episode titled "Welcome To The Invasion" tonight at 8:00PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.

Director Kelly Oxford On MTV Movie 'Pink Skies Ahead': 'I Haven't Seen Another Film That Delves Into Anxiety Like This One'A new movie from MTV shines a light on the realities of anxiety disorder for Mental Health Awareness Month.