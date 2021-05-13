MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The state trial for three of the former officers charged in George Floyd’s death has been postponed until March of 2022 to make way for a federal trial on civil rights charges.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Originally, their trial was scheduled to take place on Aug. 23, but Judge Peter Cahill pushed it back until March 7 of 2022.
The decision comes in the wake of federal civil rights charges filed on Friday against the officers and Derek Chauvin. The indictment says Chauvin’s actions – as well as Thao and Kueng’s lack of intervention – directly led to Floyd’s death, and that all the officers violated his constitutional rights while they were acting under color of law.
State trial of 3 other former officers accused in the case of the murder of #georgefloyd is continued until March7th 2022 – federal civil rights trial will come first @wcco will update
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) May 13, 2021
A Hennepin County jury found Chauvin guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. On Wednesday Judge Peter Cahill ruled that prosecutors proved “beyond a reasonable doubt” some aggravated sentencing factors, including cruelty.
RELATED: Ex-Cops In George Floyd’s Death Claim Witness Coercion, Harm Of Leak
If the aggravated factors can be proven, Chauvin could face a longer sentence than the guidelines indicate, which currently are a minimum of 12 and a half years.
The former officers waived their right to appear in Thursday’s hearing.
More On WCCO.com:
- Judge Says Prosecutors Proved Multiple Aggravated Sentencing Factors, Including Cruelty
- Both Directions Of I-94 Closed Near Albany Following Fatal Crash, Serious Backup Collision
- Otis ‘Popeye’ Givens Charged With Murder In Mpls. Parking Garage Shooting
- Elk River Teacher’s Discussion On Police Violence And Unrest Angers Some Parents