MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A federal lawsuit to be filed in Chicago accuses the University of Minnesota of not investigating allegations of sex abuse by an assistant hockey coach back in the 1980s.

Thomas “Chico” Adrahtas was an assistant hockey coach at the U of M from 1984 to 1985.

The lawsuit says some players reported sexual abuse back then, but nothing was done. News stories back then say Adrahtas resigned for personal reasons and there was no mention of sexual abuse.

“Absolutely, they buried it,” Mike Sacks, one of the reported victims who spoke with CBS Chicago, said. “They buried it.”

The suit also accuses a hockey program in Illinois and USA Hockey of not acting on claims, allowing abuse to continue for 40 years.

Adrahtas refused an interview with the CBS station in Chicago, but said he never had non-consensual sex with anyone.

Before the lawsuit, the University of Minnesota admitted it failed to investigate the sexual abuse claims, saying:

“The University has taken significant steps in the years since the events described here to ensure any allegations of misconduct are promptly reported and thoroughly investigated. University policies are strong and clearly prohibit sexual misconduct; President Gabel continues an institution-wide commitment to the President’s Initiative to Prevent Sexual Misconduct, which includes training for University employees and students; mandatory reporting obligations for faculty and staff are clearly stated; and anonymous reporting options exist to create and maintain a culture of safety and respect.”

