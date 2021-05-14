MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Airlines will require all new employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Monday.
Though the company says more than 60% of their current employees are already vaccinated, this new policy will help the airline reach herd immunity within its workforce. The requirement will apply unless an individual qualifies for accommodation.
“This is an important move to protect Delta’s people and customers, ensuring the airline can operate as demand returns and as it accelerates through recovery and into the future,” said a company statement.
At this point, Delta says they will not be putting a company-wide mandate into place to require current employees to be vaccinated.
