MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Kao Ly Ilean Her, the first Hmong woman admitted to the Minnesota Bar Association, died Thursday in Saint Paul at 52 years old.
The daughter of Bee Yang Her and Chad Vua Her, Ilean was a member of the Minnesota Hmong community and a committed activist for Asian Americans.
Her graduated from Hamline University with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science. Three years later she received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.
For over 15 years, Ilean served as Executive Director of the Council for Asian Pacific Minnesotans. In recent years she led Hmong Elders Center and provided much needed services for Hmong seniors across the Twin Cities and partnered with numerous arts and neighborhood organizations to promote cross-cultural learning.
In 2019, Ilean was the first Hmong person to be elected to a six-year term by the Minnesota Legislature to serve as a regent of the University of Minnesota.
A funeral will be held on June 5 and 6 at the Legacy Funeral Home East Chapel, 255 Eaton Street in St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, Her’s family is asking for memorials to be directed to the Kao Ly Ilean Her Memorial Scholarship Fund at Hnub Tshiab: Hmong Women Achieving Together.