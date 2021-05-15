MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking the public’s help in finding teenagers Emily Luhm and Zoe Jones.
Police say it appears the two left the 1800 block of Park Avenue Northwest willingly on Friday at 11 p.m. At this point, the investigation does not appear suspicious.
Luhm, 16, is described as 5-foot, 3 inches tall. She weighs approximately 170 pounds and has blue eyes with red and black hair. She was wearing a gray tee shirt and sweatpants on Friday and has a nose ring.
Jones, 17, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. She has nose, lip, and tongue piercings.
Police say the two could be with other juvenile friends and classmates.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.
More On WCCO.com:
- Following Parking Lot Brawl In Wisconsin, Target Pulling Trading Cards From Store Shelves
- Osakis Turns Out For Beloved Coach & Widower Who Leaves Behind 3 Boys
- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Talks About His Decision To Leave: 'I Did It Out Of Principle'
- 'Absolutely Check Your Policies': Breezy Point Couple Learns COVID's Effect On Insurance The Hard Way