MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Brooklyn Center on Saturday passed a sweeping public safety resolution that will change how policing is performed in the city, following the fatal April shooting of Daunte Wright.

The resolution, backed by Mayor Mike Elliott, intends to create new departments for community safety, which would oversee the existing police and fire departments, as well as create divisions of unarmed civilians to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health distress calls.

A new “citations and summons” policy would require officers to only issue citations and prohibit them from making arrests for low-level offenses.

The ACLU of Minnesota called the proposal an “important first move” and a “model to other municipalities on the best way to re-examine the meaning of public safety.”

But Minnesota’s largest law enforcement organizations are critical of Elliott’s proposal, saying it conflicts with numerous state laws. Placing “individuals without experience,” in charge of police precess and procedure, they argued in a letter penned Thursday, would be a detriment to public safety.

Mayor Mike Elliott is very popular among the people here to see the vote. Congratulatory, victorious atmosphere here pic.twitter.com/doCYKFJ1dk — David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 15, 2021

City Attorney Troy Gilchrist responded to the letter on Friday and said the act establishes goals, but is not a final action. Any resolution adopted by the City Council would be in accordance with state law and would seek input from law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders before it was put into effect.

The resolution is named for Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler, both men killed by Brooklyn Center Police in the last two years.

Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by former police officer Kim Potter, who is white, on April 11 during a traffic stop which police have said was for expired tabs. The Brooklyn Center Police Chief, who has since resigned, said Potter was reaching for her Taser when instead she grabbed her gun. She is charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Dimock-Heisler was killed in August of 2019 after police responded to a mental health distress call at his home. The incident report said that Dimock-Heisler, who family said suffered from mental illness, got up from his chair and started to run towards his grandmother. Police say he reached for a knife hidden in the couch cushions and officers Cody Turner and Brandon Akers fired six shots total, striking him in the chest and neck.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to bring charges against the officers, saying that they had “reasonable fear” Dimock-Heisler would harm the other officers at the scene or his grandmother.

Wright’s death reignited a national debate over police reform and accountability; the shooting happened miles from where George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin last May. Though the majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to defund the police department in the wake of Floyd’s murder and the subsequent unrest that rocked the city, many of those members have since walked back on their promises.

However, on Friday, a community-driven charter amendment to replace MPD with a more holistic approach to public safety was determined to have enough signatures to appear on the ballot in November. One of the major changes involves shifting the authority of the police department from the mayor’s office to the city council.