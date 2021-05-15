MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head in North Minneapolis Saturday evening.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue.
Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Children were playing in the yard and police say a preteen girl was shot in the head.
Police say she is in “very critical condition” at an area hospital. She was taken by police squad car there; authorities said she couldn’t wait for an ambulance to arrive.
Minneapolis Police spokesperson John Elder said “no stone will be left unturned” in the investigation.
Police say the suspect got away.
