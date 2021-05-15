MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures on Saturday will reach the high-60s and low-70s, though some scattered storms could be on the way for the afternoon and evening hours.
Southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin could see some nickel to quarter sized hail between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.
In the Twin Cities, temperatures on Saturday will reach 70 degrees, with the highest temperature in Minnesota reaching 76 degrees in Faribault.
On Sunday, the high temperatures are in the 75-to-80 degree range for most of the state, though there is a chance for some isolated showers in southern Minnesota as the day goes on.
The amount of rainfall for the month of May is currently well below average, coming off an April which saw above-average rainfall. The dew point has been low in the last few days, leading to dry skin and dry air, but it has risen in the last 24 hours.
Temperatures for next week will be comfortably in the 70s, with an 80-degree high possible in the Twin Cities on Monday.
