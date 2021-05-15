MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents of teenagers ages 12 to 15 can make their appointments right now for their COVID-19 vaccine. The first appointments will begin Tuesday, May 18.
This comes after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine last week for young teenagers.
Dr. Eric Barth, a pediatrician at the Allina Health Ramsey Clinic, suggests that parents should make their child’s COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the same time as their annual well-child checkup or sports physicals.
“Now the COVID vaccine can be given without regard to any other vaccines that you may have received, so you don’t have to wait 14 days after getting a routine immunization, so that’s wonderful news,” said Barth.
Anyone can get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Allina Health Systems. You don’t have to be a patient.
Remember, parental consent needs to be given before a teenager can make a COVID19 appointment.
Vaccine appointment hotline: 612-262-5533
Make an appointment online: allinahealth.org/getcare
More On WCCO.com:
- Following Parking Lot Brawl In Wisconsin, Target Pulling Trading Cards From Store Shelves
- Osakis Turns Out For Beloved Coach & Widower Who Leaves Behind 3 Boys
- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Talks About His Decision To Leave: 'I Did It Out Of Principle'
- 'Absolutely Check Your Policies': Breezy Point Couple Learns COVID's Effect On Insurance The Hard Way