MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the number of vaccine doses administered in Minnesota approaches 5 million, the state health department on Monday reported zero additional virus deaths and 589 new cases.
The update from MDH shows the state is nearing 600,000 total virus cases reported (595,016), with 7,296 fatalities associated with the virus since the pandemic began. Nearly 4,400 of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.READ MORE: Target No Longer Requiring Face Coverings For Fully Vaccinated Guests, Staff Members
In hospitals, there are 108 patients with the virus needing intensive care unit beds, and an additional 315 patients needing non-ICU beds. Since the pandemic began, a total of 31,398 patients have required hospitalization.
Minnesota’s positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, is 5.7% as of May 6 due to data lag.READ MORE: 'We Don't Have To Do It': Mask Mandate Confusion Abound In Twin Cities
MDH’s update comes as more than 53% of those ages 16 and up have been fully vaccinated, with about 62% receiving at least one vaccine dose. Over 88% of seniors have had at least one dose, too. In total, about 4.9 million vaccine doses have been administered.
Walz lifted the statewide mask mandate after signing an executive order Friday. The day before, the CDC adjusted their mask-wearing guidelines to say that fully-vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in indoor or outdoor settings, with the exceptions of health care facilities, public transportation, correctional facilities, and homeless shelters.
However, individual cities and private businesses are still able to instill their own guidelines. Minneapolis and St. Paul are keeping their mask mandates as officials review public health data.MORE NEWS: COVID In MN: 805 New Cases, 10 More Deaths Reported Sunday
Target has since dropped the masking requirement for those fully vaccinated, except in areas where the requirement is still enforced.
More On WCCO.com: